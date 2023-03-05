Leeds United man faces fan wrath, defender chides winger and off-camera Chelsea moments

Although under Javi Gracia the Whites look more defensively sound and less open to big switches or attacks through the middle, they are struggling to put the ball in the net. A 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, given the scale of the hosts' spending on recruitment, is no great shame but it felt like an opportunity missed, given the pressure Leeds were able to exert at times, albeit without overly troubling Kepa in the Blues goal. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Robin Koch

BAD DAY: For Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, right, but not Chelsea matchwinner Wesley Fofana, left. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

One of Leeds United's most consistent performers this season. He has had a wobble or two, but by and large he has been a reliable, steady presence in the heart of the Whites defence. It was his willingness to drive with the ball and pass forward from the back that helped them recover from such a difficult start and gain a foothold in the first half.

Willy Gnonto

Another bright display, this time as a second half substitute. Leeds have perhaps been overly-reliant on the teenager so a rest was probably due, but when he came on he looked dangerous and was involved heavily in some of the better football they played late on.

Bad day

Jack Harrison

On his day he's a chance creation machine and a goal threat, but he hasn't been at the top of his game for any real length of time in what feels like too long. At Stamford Bridge he struggled and could have been replaced at the break. The second half, bar a nice set-piece delivery, was a torrid one for him. Supporter frustration, while understandable, cannot have helped his mood or confidence so his eventual withdrawal was expected. Needs confidence. Needs a goal.

Brenden Aaronson

The impact he made against Fulham as a midweek substitute was not in evidence at Chelsea. Physicality has been the bane of his first season in the Premier League and the contrast between the pest who buzzed around and irritated the Blues so effectively in the first meeting, and the lightweight player who was buffeted and surrounded by defenders and midfielders on Saturday, was stark. Another in desperate need of a goal contribution, or two.

Off-camera moments

Javi Gracia's long conversation with Marcos Abad when the squad arrived pitchside at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa wearing a black training top bearing José Ángel Iribar's name, in homage to the famous Athletic Club de Bilbao keeper who has just turned 80.

Ayling's now traditional energy gel, delivered from the bench, several seconds before kick-off.

Gracia feeling the need to give Tyler Adams instructions after 10 minutes. The head coach then inviting Marc Roca to sit in the front row of the bench so he could explain the same point to him.

Abad giving Meslier instruction for goal kicks as Leeds struggled to play out from the back.

Ayling's shake of the head as Summerville gave it away in a bad area, leading to a big chance for Chelsea. The full-back had words with the winger, who eventually livened up and went on to have a decent performance.

Archie Gray's huge smile as the away fans sing his name for the first time while he warmed up down the touchline.

Willy Gnonto's ball complaint at half-time as he and Roca warmed up with some gentle passing. The ball evidently wasn't inflated to their liking, a point the Italian made to fitness coach Juan Jose Solla, before Roca took matters into his own hands and sent the ball into the technical area.