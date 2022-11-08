Leeds United man dodges early Carabao Cup team news hint as curious spectators descend on fixture
Leeds United’s Under-21 side were without several players on Monday afternoon amid speculation that some of the team’s standout performers will be involved at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday
Leeds’ penultimate game before the World Cup break sees the team face Wolves for the second time this season. United defeated the West Midlands club back in August when Portuguese head coach Bruno Lage was still in charge, but will face caretaker boss Steve Davis in the opposing dugout at Molineux on Wednesday night.
Former Spain and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has agreed to become Wolves’ new coach from November 14, meaning Davis will remain in charge for Leeds’ visit in the Third Round of the League Cup.
Prior to the two sides’ midweek meet, Leeds’ Under-21s played out an entertaining 4-2 win against Newcastle on Monday afternoon. Youngster Max Dean scored a hat-trick, but it was the absence of several key Under-21s personnel which has led to speculation that many of them will feature at Wolves.
Under-21s top scorer Mateo Joseph was missing from the squad entirely, but appeared pitchside to support his teammates. The Spaniard, signed in January from Espanyol for an undisclosed fee, has travelled with the first-team squad in their previous two fixtures, earning a place on the bench during last weekend’s 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth.
Similarly, deadline day signing Willy Gnonto was also spotted on the touchline at Thorp Arch on Monday. After his display and match-winning contribution against the Cherries, it appears decidedly unlikely the Italy international will feature in many further Under-21 fixtures this season. The 19-year-old took in a portion of the youngsters’ 4-2 win sat beside defender Leo Hjelde, who was also left out by head coach Michael Skubala, along with England Under-19 midfielder Darko Gyabi.
Gyabi’s international teammate Sonny Perkins was introduced only for the final ten minutes on Monday, having begun the game on the bench for the first time this season.
Following the Under-21s’ eighth win in nine league games during 2022/23, Skubala offered an explanation for his starting line-up, but would not be drawn on specifics regarding Jesse Marsch’s midweek squad selection: “Well, first and foremost, we looked at Newcastle and we thought we had enough strength in depth for me to look at some fringe players.”
"We thought we could beat Newcastle with our sort of fringe players if you like.
"Part of the pathway at this club is really developing everybody, not just the top end talent, so we thought we had enough today. That was primarily the decision,” Skubala said.
Hjelde and Gnonto have both made first-team appearances this season, while Gyabi and Joseph have been named on the substitutes’ bench by Marsch but are yet to earn their senior debuts. Perkins, on the other hand, has not made a matchday squad yet, but may travel with the group on Wednesday.