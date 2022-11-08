Leeds’ penultimate game before the World Cup break sees the team face Wolves for the second time this season. United defeated the West Midlands club back in August when Portuguese head coach Bruno Lage was still in charge, but will face caretaker boss Steve Davis in the opposing dugout at Molineux on Wednesday night.

Former Spain and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has agreed to become Wolves’ new coach from November 14, meaning Davis will remain in charge for Leeds’ visit in the Third Round of the League Cup.

Prior to the two sides’ midweek meet, Leeds’ Under-21s played out an entertaining 4-2 win against Newcastle on Monday afternoon. Youngster Max Dean scored a hat-trick, but it was the absence of several key Under-21s personnel which has led to speculation that many of them will feature at Wolves.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United celebrates their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Under-21s top scorer Mateo Joseph was missing from the squad entirely, but appeared pitchside to support his teammates. The Spaniard, signed in January from Espanyol for an undisclosed fee, has travelled with the first-team squad in their previous two fixtures, earning a place on the bench during last weekend’s 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Similarly, deadline day signing Willy Gnonto was also spotted on the touchline at Thorp Arch on Monday. After his display and match-winning contribution against the Cherries, it appears decidedly unlikely the Italy international will feature in many further Under-21 fixtures this season. The 19-year-old took in a portion of the youngsters’ 4-2 win sat beside defender Leo Hjelde, who was also left out by head coach Michael Skubala, along with England Under-19 midfielder Darko Gyabi.

Gyabi’s international teammate Sonny Perkins was introduced only for the final ten minutes on Monday, having begun the game on the bench for the first time this season.

Following the Under-21s’ eighth win in nine league games during 2022/23, Skubala offered an explanation for his starting line-up, but would not be drawn on specifics regarding Jesse Marsch’s midweek squad selection: “Well, first and foremost, we looked at Newcastle and we thought we had enough strength in depth for me to look at some fringe players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought we could beat Newcastle with our sort of fringe players if you like.

"Part of the pathway at this club is really developing everybody, not just the top end talent, so we thought we had enough today. That was primarily the decision,” Skubala said.