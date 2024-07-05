Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United loanee Jaidon Anthony has committed to ink a poignant memory from his time spent at Elland Road last season.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult campaign on and off the pitch as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, while Anthony unexpectedly lost his mother Donna following a short illness midway through the season.

He has returned to parent club AFC Bournemouth where he remains contracted but has ensured his time at Leeds will not be forgotten with the inking of a new back tattoo, depicting his goal celebration against Plymouth Argyle, in which he honoured his late mother.

Shared on the player's Instagram account, Anthony's tattoo depicts him on his knees pointing to the sky, as he did at Elland Road following his strike against the Pilgrims. The 24-year-old revealed an undershirt which read: "Rest in perfect peace, Mum" and is clearly legible in the artwork.

Artist Jonjo Grant posted the piece on his own social media profile, stating: "Honored [sic] to have created this heartfelt tribute for [Jaidon] and his late mother, Donna.

"It's been a privilege to work with Jaidon over the years, and this piece is particularly meaningful. The tattoo captures cherished memories of Jaidon and his brother playing football on the beach, with their mother lovingly watching over them. Below, we commemorate Jaidon's powerful moment on the field, celebrating a goal in her honour.

"Deep respect and condolences to Jaidon and his family."