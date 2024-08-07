Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has celebrated his engagement to his long-term partner ahead of the Whites' new Championship campaign this weekend.

The American international popped the question in Harrogate before posting a series of photographs of the moment on social media alongside fiancee Milana Dambra.

Aaronson returned to Leeds this summer following a season-long loan spell with 1.FC Union Berlin in Germany last year and has committed himself to Daniel Farke and United's cause for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds go in search of promotion back to the Premier League with Aaronson expected to play a prominent role, whether that be as one of Farke's regular starters or from the substitutes' bench.

"Loved you every day since we were 16 and now we are getting married. Can't wait for forever with you!" Aaronson posted on social media platform Instagram, confirming the engagement.

The pair were congratulated by several hundred commenters on the post in question, including many of Aaronson's Leeds teammates past and present. Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Mateo Joseph, Willy Gnonto, Sean McGurk, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo were among the Leeds names to congratulate the 23-year-old.

Speaking to the YEP last month, Aaronson explained his decision to leave Leeds on loan 13 months ago, as well as the reason for his return.

"After the [2022/23] season, and everything like that, I of course made my decision to go on loan," he said. "I think at that moment in time it was a decision that I made because I didn't know Daniel Farke was going to be the coach, [or who would be] the sporting director, just the club was not in the best shape. And I just think that for me, it was just going off that - I had a good opportunity to go play in the Champions League and I made that decision.

"Going through the season, I think around six or seven months, I remember just talking to my girlfriend and my agent about what the next season's gonna look like and stuff like that. And in my mind, I had already made up that I wanted to come back to Leeds and prove myself and come back and help the team get up to the Premier League if they didn't get up that season."

The attacking midfielder was booed by sections of the Whites' support at Elland Road last Saturday as he was introduced from the bench alongside fellow loan escapee Max Wober during the 2-1 friendly win over Valencia.

"With Leeds' fan base, it's a fan base that's huge, that has a big following that really looks after the players and definitely has feelings at times," he told the YEP. "But I think yeah, it's always a little nerve racking because I'm an emotional guy. I like to be well-liked at the end of the day, but I know that there's going to be some people that aren't happy and that kind of thing. But what I will say is I'm just coming back to help the team and I always give my all on the pitch and I think they'll be able to see that."