Leeds United's most recent departure of the summer transfer window Kristoffer Klaesson has reflected on his time at Elland Road after sealing a permanent switch to Polish side Raków Częstochowa.

The 23-year-old originally joined Leeds in the summer of 2021 but has only made three appearances during his time in West Yorkshire with first-choice Illan Meslier, as well as back-up options Joel Robles and Karl Darlow, preferred.

Klaesson did feature on two occasions from the start this season, keeping clean sheets against Birmingham City and Peterborough United during January, however the Norwegian has always been viewed as second or third-choice at Elland Road.

Having sealed a move to Raków, who finished seventh in the Poland's Ekstraklasa last season, Klaesson has spoken of his time at Leeds.

"It has been tough at times, but I have learned an incredible amount and had good dialogue throughout. Now we felt it was right that I got out and got to play matches. I have nothing to complain about other than that I would like to play more.

"The training routine and everything around it has been absolutely perfect," he told Norwegian outlet VG, whilst acknowledging the move to Poland is an 'unorthodox' choice.

The 23-year-old former Norway youth international also admitted the wage on offer in Poland's top flight is somewhat less than the contract he was previously signed to at Elland Road.

"I don't really want to comment on salary. It's a step down, but I get to develop more in everyday life as a goalkeeper," he added. "Raków wants to win titles and I feel I can help them with that."

Raków recently offloaded incumbent goalkeeper Vladan Kovačević who has joined Portuguese giants Sporting Clube de Portugal and are expected to begin the 2024/25 season with Klaesson as the team's new No. 1.