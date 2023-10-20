Leeds United striker Joel Piroe has been awarded the Championship Goal of the Month prize for his first strike in the 3-0 away win at Millwall.

Joel Piroe wins the Championship Goal of the Month award for September (Pic: Leeds United)

Piroe’s goal, which came at the end of a flowing team move starting in Leeds’ half, was chosen ahead of Andre Dozzell, Aaron Connolly and Nathan Broadhead’s efforts for QPR, Hull City and Ipswich Town, respectively.

The goal in question saw Archie Gray retrieve possession and feed Georginio Rutter who in turn found Willy Gnonto before receiving it back from the Italian, all the while Leeds moved towards the Millwall goal at speed. Rutter subsequently slipped in Piroe whose cultured finish left goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski with the task of plucking the ball from his net.

The EFL described Piroe’s finish as such: “A goal full of counter-attacking pace, poise and precision. The interchange between Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto was sublime, with Piroe skipping over the ball and finally slotting in.”

“I’m very happy, it’s always nice to score goals and even better to get an award for it.

“We have worked on many combinations between myself and Georginio Rutter in training and it worked perfect for that goal,” Piroe said.

The striker’s arrival at Leeds has generated debate amongst supporters regarding the Dutchman’s best position. The £12 million signing has been utilised in a deeper starting role, behind Rutter, but has managed to notch five goals in his first eight appearances for the Whites. Daniel Farke attempted to put the issue to rest with a lengthy press conference answer on that particular matter prior to the game with Bristol City earlier this month, a match in which Piroe scored the winner.