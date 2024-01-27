Leeds United man applauds sensitive Elland Road response to family tragedy with touching comments
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has praised goalscorer Jaidon Anthony after the on-loan winger's solo strike against Plymouth Argyle.
Anthony made his first start for Leeds since the untimely passing of his mother Donna last week, scoring Leeds' only goal of the game in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.
After opening the scoring with a brilliant solo effort, 24-year-old Anthony removed his shirt to reveal a message which read 'Rest in perfect peace Mum' printed on a vest, before being mobbed by his teammates.
Farke acknowledged it had been a difficult period for Anthony, and was pleased the Bournemouth loanee could impact the match, despite the eventual result which sees Leeds face travel to Home Park for a replay next month.
"Obviously a big moment for him and I'm pretty delighted to have him because it was a goal full of quality," the German said. "It also shows what he’s all about as a player: good technique, great finish, especially when he cuts inside. He's so dangerous out of this position, he's able to take players on and obviously then to be there with such a top class goal, I’m pretty delighted for him and it meant so much to him.
Elland Road erupted at Saturday afternoon's opener, fully aware of the personal tragedy that had befallen Anthony and his family over the last fortnight.
"You could feel it in the stadium, it was definitely not the easiest few days for him and not for us as a group," Farke added at full-time. "Pretty happy and delighted for him, of course would have been even a bit better if it would have been the decisive goal and he would be even more in the spotlight but nevertheless, he was there today with a crucial and top class goal and overall a good performance."
Anthony could retain his place in the starting line-up for Leeds' visit to Ashton Gate next Friday if 10-goal winger Dan James has not recovered in time from an adductor issue. The Whites are live on Sky Sports as they take on Bristol City looking to move into the Championship's automatic promotion places.