Anthony made his first start for Leeds since the untimely passing of his mother Donna last week, scoring Leeds' only goal of the game in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

After opening the scoring with a brilliant solo effort, 24-year-old Anthony removed his shirt to reveal a message which read 'Rest in perfect peace Mum' printed on a vest, before being mobbed by his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke acknowledged it had been a difficult period for Anthony, and was pleased the Bournemouth loanee could impact the match, despite the eventual result which sees Leeds face travel to Home Park for a replay next month.

"Obviously a big moment for him and I'm pretty delighted to have him because it was a goal full of quality," the German said. "It also shows what he’s all about as a player: good technique, great finish, especially when he cuts inside. He's so dangerous out of this position, he's able to take players on and obviously then to be there with such a top class goal, I’m pretty delighted for him and it meant so much to him.

Elland Road erupted at Saturday afternoon's opener, fully aware of the personal tragedy that had befallen Anthony and his family over the last fortnight.

"You could feel it in the stadium, it was definitely not the easiest few days for him and not for us as a group," Farke added at full-time. "Pretty happy and delighted for him, of course would have been even a bit better if it would have been the decisive goal and he would be even more in the spotlight but nevertheless, he was there today with a crucial and top class goal and overall a good performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad