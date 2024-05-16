Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe says he and Willy Gnonto had spoken about the move leading up to his Elland Road play-off semi-final goal.

The Whites booked their place in the Championship play-off final on Thursday night with a return to the convincing home displays of earlier in the season to see off Norwich City.

David Wagner's Canaries were no match for Daniel Farke's men, who hit the front through Ilia Gruev's free-kick in the seventh minute, before Joel Piroe doubled Leeds' advantage inside 20 minutes with a well-taken header.

Willy Gnonto's assist for the Dutchman was inch-perfect, his deep cross floated onto Piroe's forehead, who planted the chance beyond goalkeeper Angus Gunn. In the build-up to the goal, Piroe appeared to motion in Gnonto's direction, urging the Italian to send an early cross to the back post, where he was ultimately found.

"We spoke about it a couple of times before the game already," Piroe said. "I'm very happy that he played such a fantastic ball and that I was able to head it in."

The 24-year-old was recalled to the starting line-up having missed out on Farke's XI in the first leg at Carrow Road last weekend, answering critics with a goal and line-leading performance to match.

"I do think with the squad that we have, you need to prove yourself every time because we have a lot of competition within it. I think we have a lot of talented players. And well, especially at this time of the season, you really have to perform well."

Leeds' No. 7 also admitted the squad were 'relieved' to have made the Wembley finale, after missing out on automatic promotion earlier this month.

"We're very happy. And we are obviously, like a little bit relieved that we're going to Wembley, but we also know that the job is not done," Piroe added.