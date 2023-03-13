The 31-year-old centre-back also saw Leeds add left-sided central defender Max Wober to their defensive arsenal in the January window and the Austrian has taken to life in the Premier League with aplomb.

Wober, six years Cooper’s junior, has struck up a partnership with fellow defensive colleague Robin Koch, starting alongside the German international in each of Leeds’ three Premier League fixtures under Javi Gracia.

Cooper has proven his worth to Leeds time and time again throughout his lengthy stay at Elland Road but perhaps faces his greatest challenge to reinstate himself in the starting XI. Luke Ayling has deputised as on-field captain during Cooper’s absence and looks set to remain in the side ahead of Rasmus Kristensen at right-back, meaning the need for a vocal leader at the back is somewhat less pressing.

Robin Koch and Max Wober celebrate Jack Harrison's equaliser against Brighton (Pic: Tony Johnson)

Koch and Wober appear to share a good understanding with each other, helped no doubt by the fact both are native German speakers. That said, the duo are also fluent in English meaning there is no language barrier if either of the two are paired alongside Cooper in future.

Writing in his pre-match programme notes ahead of the Whites’ 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Cooper admitted his frustration at not being able to help his teammates on the pitch.

“Personally it’s been frustrating to miss the last few matches with injury and I didn’t expect to be out for as long as I have been. Naturally, all I want to do is get back out on the pitch as soon as possible and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully I can do that sooner rather than later,” he said.

Cooper has not featured since the 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in what proved to be Jesse Marsch’s final game in charge. The Scottish international was named on the bench for the loss at Everton but remained an unused substitute and has travelled with the squad to recent fixtures despite not being in the matchday group.