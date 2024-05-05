Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It would have been a miracle, had the Whites finished Saturday afternoon with Premier League status, such was the size of the task facing Huddersfield at Portman Road, but in the end Daniel Farke's men couldn't hold up their end of the bargain either.

And the manner in which Leeds have crossed the finish line, the way in which they trudged around Elland Road at full-time, suggests the manager has an enormous job on his hands to lift them again and propel them forward into a play-off match with Norwich City. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

FORTUNATE: Leeds United defender Junior Firpo, pictured tumbling left behind Southampton's Flynn Downes, not to see red. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ipswich Town

They did their job, finished off an incredible season and fully deserved the celebrations that ensued. From League One to the Premier League in consecutive seasons is a remarkable achievement for Kieran McKenna and his team. And for ex-Leeds left-back Leif Davis it's a story of redemption following the decision by Leeds to let him go. He returns to the top flight before they do.

Bad day

Referee Matthew Donohue

He managed to turn what ended up being a damp squib of a game into one that threatened to boil over. Inconsistency, mistakes, a lack of authority, soft yellows, incredible leniency for those already on yellows. It was a bit of a mess.

Georginio Rutter

The creative assist machine is a pale imitation of himself right now. Though he should have earned a penalty, Rutter was unable to offer much at all to Leeds in an offensive sense. His decision making is suffering due to his lack of confidence and in the second half it looked like his energy had gone entirely. Farke has a big week to breathe some confidence into his forward.

Junior Firpo

The left-back had to hold his hands up to errors for both goals. He let the emotions get the better of him late in the second half, too, and was so fortunate not to see red.

Off-camera moments

An announcement over the PA system asking stewards for more urgency at their '90-minute positions' after the dress rehearsal as the club put in the necessary precautions for a pitch invasion, in the event of a miracle Saturday.

Connor Roberts purposefully striding into the stadium, showing all the mobility of a man keen to taste Championship finale action.

Stuart Dallas on the touchline with Leeds staff during the warm-up.

Assistant referee Richard Wild being consoled by colleagues as he came off after their warm-up looking unhappy and in visible discomfort. He was then replaced in the officials line-up by the fourth official, Leigh Doughty.

Part-owner Pete Lowy engaged in a pre-match conversation by a fan sitting in front of the directors' box in the West Stand. The Australian's 93-year-old billionaire father was spotted at Elland Road too, along with boardroom players in the 49ers Enterprises group.'

A steward in the West Stand attracting boos as he attempted to confiscate an inflatable ring that had been passed around the stadium. Some supporters took umbrage, wrestled him for it, won and then sent it in the opposite direction. Though flushed, the steward allowed himself a wry smile as he returned to the walkway above the lower tier of seats.

The West Stand making it clear they welcomed the introduction of fresh legs on the hour mark, as a trio of subs raced back to the technical area to get ready and go on.

Farke fuming with the officials after a series of first half decisions.

Firpo and Kamaldeen having words off the ball after a coming together late on.

Roberts and Harwood-Bells having a Burnley reunion at full-time.

Karl Darlow having a chat with Alex McCarthy.