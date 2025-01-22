Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has made no changes to his starting lineup versus Norwich City this evening.

Leeds have made no changes from last weekend's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road despite the manager admitting that Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson would be subject to late fitness tests.

Solomon reported to training on Monday with a hamstring complaint and was dubbed unlikely to feature by Farke during his pre-match press conference but is named among the starters. The German was cautiously optimistic about Brenden Aaronson's availability after the American took a hit to the ankle during the Whites' most recent victory. He, too, is passed fit to start.

Largie Ramazani came off the bench last Sunday to score and assist as Leeds made sure of all three points late on and an eleventh victory in their past 12 matches across all competitions at Elland Road, but there is no place for him in Farke's XI at Elland Road tonight. He remains among the substitutes, as do Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto, who were also regular starters earlier in the campaign.

Joel Piroe retains his place in the starting lineup, as does Sam Byram who continues to deputise at left-back while Firpo builds his way back up to match fitness after a month out with a hamstring issue.

Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford remain sidelined with hamstring injuries of their own and are not expected back until next month.

The Canaries are without Championship top scorer Borja Sainz this evening as he continues to serve a six-match suspension after being found guilty of spitting at an opponent.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Byram, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Firpo, Guilavogui, Gruev, Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph