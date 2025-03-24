Leeds United make one-off Red Bull kit change versus Swansea City this weekend

Leeds United's home shirt will undergo a one-off amendment for the visit of Swansea City this weekend.

Ordinarily adorned by principal shirt sponsor Red Bull, Leeds' home kit will bear a different insignia at home to Swansea on Saturday afternoon - that of 'Wings for Life World Run'.

The club will help promote the event, described in an official press release as a 'unique global race available for both runners and wheelchair participants in which participants run away from a moving, virtual finish line in the app.'

Leeds' Roundhay Park will host a Wings for Life World Run event on Sunday, May 4, as part of a series of events across the UK designed to raise money for spinal cord injury research.

The World Run is into its 11th year, with over 250,000 simultaneous participants during 2024's edition of the race.

Also at Saturday's game, a tribute to supporters' Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight will be held ahead of kick-off with a minute's applause, the placing of wreaths by team captains, as well as Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe at Chris and Kev's plaque outside the East Stand.

A Leeds spokesperson has confirmed the families of Chris and Kev were consulted before any decision was made regarding the kit change and 'Wings for Life' promotion given the game is designated as Elland Road's primary fixture of remembrance for the two supporters who were killed in Istanbul 25 years ago this April.

Supporters are welcome to donate to The Candlelighters Trust in honour of Chris and Kev's memory, a charity selected by the families. Further remembrance plans are hoped to be held at Kenilworth Road on the anniversary of Saturday, April 5 when Leeds play Luton Town in the Championship.