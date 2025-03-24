Leeds United make one-off Red Bull kit change versus Swansea City this weekend

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:59 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:59 BST
Leeds United's home shirt will undergo a one-off amendment for the visit of Swansea City this weekend.

Ordinarily adorned by principal shirt sponsor Red Bull, Leeds' home kit will bear a different insignia at home to Swansea on Saturday afternoon - that of 'Wings for Life World Run'.

The club will help promote the event, described in an official press release as a 'unique global race available for both runners and wheelchair participants in which participants run away from a moving, virtual finish line in the app.'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds' Roundhay Park will host a Wings for Life World Run event on Sunday, May 4, as part of a series of events across the UK designed to raise money for spinal cord injury research.

The World Run is into its 11th year, with over 250,000 simultaneous participants during 2024's edition of the race.

Leeds players wear Wings for Life World Run on their home shirts vs Swanseaplaceholder image
Leeds players wear Wings for Life World Run on their home shirts vs Swansea | Leeds United

Also at Saturday's game, a tribute to supporters' Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight will be held ahead of kick-off with a minute's applause, the placing of wreaths by team captains, as well as Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe at Chris and Kev's plaque outside the East Stand.

A Leeds spokesperson has confirmed the families of Chris and Kev were consulted before any decision was made regarding the kit change and 'Wings for Life' promotion given the game is designated as Elland Road's primary fixture of remembrance for the two supporters who were killed in Istanbul 25 years ago this April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporters are welcome to donate to The Candlelighters Trust in honour of Chris and Kev's memory, a charity selected by the families. Further remembrance plans are hoped to be held at Kenilworth Road on the anniversary of Saturday, April 5 when Leeds play Luton Town in the Championship.

Related topics:Red BullRoundhay ParkLeedsSwanseaSwansea CityChampionshipParaag MaratheElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice