Leeds United's players arrive at Elland Road ahead of kick-off. Pic: Tony Johnson

Adam Forshaw has been handed a first Premier League start for the Whites this afternoon with Jamie Shackleton missing.

Full-back Junior Firpo hasn't made the squad at all nor has youngster Joe Gelhardt.

There is, however, a spot on the bench for midfielder Lewis Bate as he is called into a matchday squad for the first time since his summer arrival from Chelsea.

Illan Meslier starts in goal for Leeds while Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk all feature.

Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips and Forshaw have been selected with wingers Dan James and Raphinha.

Rodrigo and Jack Harrison are also in the attacking line in what is assumed to be a 3-3-1-3 this afternoon.