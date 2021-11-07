Leeds United make one change for visit of Leicester City as youngster is named on the bench
Marcelo Bielsa has made one change to his Leeds United line-up for the hosting of Leicester City this afternoon.
Adam Forshaw has been handed a first Premier League start for the Whites this afternoon with Jamie Shackleton missing.
Full-back Junior Firpo hasn't made the squad at all nor has youngster Joe Gelhardt.
There is, however, a spot on the bench for midfielder Lewis Bate as he is called into a matchday squad for the first time since his summer arrival from Chelsea.
Illan Meslier starts in goal for Leeds while Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk all feature.
Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips and Forshaw have been selected with wingers Dan James and Raphinha.
Rodrigo and Jack Harrison are also in the attacking line in what is assumed to be a 3-3-1-3 this afternoon.
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James Harrison. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, Hjelde, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich, Bate, Roberts.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Lookman, Soumare, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.