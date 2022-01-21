Leeds United make increased bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson

The Austrian Bundesliga leaders knocked back the Whites’ initial bid, believed to be in the region of £15m.

But several sources including Sky Sports are now reporting that Leeds have returned with a second, improved offer of £20m.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was asked about Aaronson at Thursday's pre-Newcastle United press conference - what he knew about the 21-year-old USA international and why he would be suitable for the way United play.

FRESH BID: Reportedly made by Leeds United for Red Bull Salzburg's USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, above. Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Bielsa said: "I prefer to speak about the player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility but when he’s actually our player."