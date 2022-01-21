Leeds United make increased bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United have made an increased second bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.
The Austrian Bundesliga leaders knocked back the Whites’ initial bid, believed to be in the region of £15m.
But several sources including Sky Sports are now reporting that Leeds have returned with a second, improved offer of £20m.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was asked about Aaronson at Thursday's pre-Newcastle United press conference - what he knew about the 21-year-old USA international and why he would be suitable for the way United play.
Bielsa said: "I prefer to speak about the player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility but when he’s actually our player."
