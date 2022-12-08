Leeds United make history with European prize won by Barcelona and Real Madrid at stake vs Elche

Leeds face Elche in the first of three mid-season break friendlies for the Whites in preparation for the return to Premier League action after the World Cup against Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. But the fixture against Elche is more than just a friendly with the annual Festa d'Elx Trophy on the line as Jesse Marsch’s side face La Liga’s bottom-placed side. Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away. Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the former winners and now Leeds could add their name to the roll of honour with victory in this evening’s 7.15pm kick-off. Leeds are the first ever English team to contest the fixture and Whites director of football Victor Orta represented Leeds at the presentation of the Festa d'Elx Trophy at the Ayuntamiento de Elche. Tonight’s hosts have yet to record a victory from their 14 games in La Liga so far this term in which theu have amassed just four points.