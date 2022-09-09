Leeds United have taken the decision to donate all surplus food stock designated for consumption at Elland Road on Monday to the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

The club had been scheduled to play at home versus Nottingham Forest on September 12, but with news of the Royal Family’s bereavement, that fixture will now be rescheduled a later date.

Food supplies intended for supporters and attendees will be distributed to Rethink Food at the White Rose Centre, a foodbank which caters for those in-need across the local community.

LUST tweeted the following on Friday afternoon, hours after the Premier League decision to postpone this weekend’s matches due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the club who have donated to us all surplus food stock, due to the match cancellation. This is being distributed to Rethink Food in the White Rose Centre.”

All football matches – from the Premier League, down to grassroots level – have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect following Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96.