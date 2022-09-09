News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United make goodwill gesture to local community after Nottingham Forest fixture cancelled

The club have been commended by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust for their donation of surplus food stock intended for Monday’s fixture against Nottingham Forest

By Joe Donnohue
Friday, 9th September 2022, 2:06 pm

Leeds United have taken the decision to donate all surplus food stock designated for consumption at Elland Road on Monday to the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

The club had been scheduled to play at home versus Nottingham Forest on September 12, but with news of the Royal Family’s bereavement, that fixture will now be rescheduled a later date.

Food supplies intended for supporters and attendees will be distributed to Rethink Food at the White Rose Centre, a foodbank which caters for those in-need across the local community.

LUST tweeted the following on Friday afternoon, hours after the Premier League decision to postpone this weekend’s matches due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the club who have donated to us all surplus food stock, due to the match cancellation. This is being distributed to Rethink Food in the White Rose Centre.”

All football matches – from the Premier League, down to grassroots level – have been called off this weekend as a mark of respect following Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of the statue of Billy Bremner, covered with scarfs and flags, on the outside of the stadium prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
