The Easter weekend is fast approaching and Daniel Farke will be starting to dial up preparations for what could be a pivotal double header. Leeds United travel to Watford on Friday as they look to consolidate top spot in the Championship before returning to Elland Road to take on Hull City on Easter Monday.

With just eight games to go this season, any slip up could be damaging to their hopes of winning automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season and Farke will be keen to ensure his side pick up maximum points. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Leeds 'want Roberts permanently'

Leeds' desire to make Joe Rodon a permanent addition to the side is common knowledge as they approach what could be a busy summer. However, it is claimed the Whites are keen to land his international teammate Connor Roberts on a full-time basis, too.

Roberts has been on loan with Leeds since the closing stages of the January transfer window and while he has only started one league game for the club, it seems he has done enough to prove his worth. That's according to a report by Teamtalk, who claim Leeds are keen to sign up the Burnley loanee on a permanent deal in the summer.

The full-back has made eight league appearances for the Whites so far and while he might find himself behind Archie Gray in the pecking order at present, he could well have a key role to play over the final eight games of the season.

Whites had Ampadu competition

Leeds United managed to see off competition from the Premier League, Italy and Germany to secure the services of Ethan Ampadu last summer, report the Athletic. The Wales international has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season and continues to excel in Daniel Farke's Leeds side as they push towards promotion to the Premier League.

