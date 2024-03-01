Rob Etherington's side will host the South London club in the semi-final of this season's competition, which is the first time since 1998 that Leeds' youngsters have made the last four of the prestigious, annual tournament.

Goals from Rhys Chadwick (2) and Freddie Lane booked Leeds' place in the next round, against a Liverpool outfit missing several eligible players due to participation in the senior squad. Nevertheless, Leeds gave a good account of themselves in front of 3,460 at Elland Road, including first-team midfielder Archie Gray who was spotted in attendance cheering on his teammates. Gray was Man of the Match in Leeds' 3-2 FA Cup Fifth Round defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday evening, but remarkably remains eligible for the Youth Cup due to not turning 18 until later this month.

Leeds have beaten Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sheffield United and now Liverpool in this year's competition and will now face Professional Development League outfit Millwall for a place in the final for the first time since 1997 when the Whites were last crowned champions.

Leeds have won the FA Youth Cup on two occasions, first during the 1992/93 season with a victory over arch-rivals Manchester United and most recently in 1997.

Leeds line-up: Mahady (GK), Richards, Toulson (C), Crew, Cresswell, Lopata-White, Lane (Vincent 74’), Chadwick, Wilson (Chambers 59’), McFadden, McDonald (Pirie 81’).