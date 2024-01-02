Leeds United 'make contact' with £9m Serie A ace amid January transfer plans
Leeds United have found themselves to be short of options at left-back this season
Leeds United are reportedly keeping an eye on Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig as they look to strengthen in the January transfer window. That’s according to Toro Goal, who claim Leeds are one of several clubs to have shown interest in the Scottish defender this month.
The Whites are said to have reached out to the left-back’s representatives about the possibility of a switch to Elland Road alongside the likes of Monza, Torino and Rangers, with Doig thought to be keen on a move away this month.
Despite having Sam Byram and Junior Firpo in their ranks, Leeds have found themselves short of options at left-back this season. Both Byram and Firpo have struggled with injuries this season, while makeshift back up Jamie Shackleton has also missed a large chunk of the campaign.
Djed Spence has filled in over the last few weeks, but as Daniel Farke’s preferred right-back choice, playing the Tottenham Hotspur loanee on the left is far from ideal. As such, Leeds enter the January window knowing that they could do with more options on the left and Doig certainly fits the bill in that respect.
The 21-year-old Scot started his professional career at Hibernian, where he made his debut as a teenager back in 2020. Doig made 62 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit during two seasons in the first-team at Easter Road before taking up the opportunity to move to Serie A with Verona for around £9m.
He played 22 times in the Italian top flight last season, but this season has yielded just 10 outings so far, most of which have come on the left of a back five. Despite his exploits on the continent, Doig is yet to make his international debut for Scotland, despite being included in several Steve Clarke squads. He has made nine appearances for Scotland Under-21s, though, with his outings coming in September.