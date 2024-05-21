Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have confirmed that a 'limited' number of Wembley play-off tickets will go on sale on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.

Phases one and two of the club's ticket sales for the Championship finale on Sunday, against Southampton, allowed purchases by season ticket holders, away season ticket holders, seasonal hospitality members and home and away tracker members with nine-plus game attendance this season.

Now that the deadlines for those phases have passed, the next phase will allow home and away tracker membership holders with five-plus games to purchase a ticket. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis to all My Leeds Members who bought a ticket for five or more games in total across the 2023/24 season. The tracker data includes all home league, home cup, away league and away cup fixtures in the season but excludes the play-off semi-finals.

A five category pricing scheme is in place for the final at Wembley with adult tickets ranging from £37 to £105. Concessions - for supporters aged 65 and over as well as children aged 16 and under - start at £18.50 and go up to £52.50. Tickets will only be available online via the Leeds United official ticketing website and will not be on sale in person at the Elland Road ticket office or over the phone.