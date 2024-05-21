Leeds United make announcement on 'limited' third phase of Wembley play-off final ticket sales
and live on Freeview channel 276
Phases one and two of the club's ticket sales for the Championship finale on Sunday, against Southampton, allowed purchases by season ticket holders, away season ticket holders, seasonal hospitality members and home and away tracker members with nine-plus game attendance this season.
Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.
Now that the deadlines for those phases have passed, the next phase will allow home and away tracker membership holders with five-plus games to purchase a ticket. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis to all My Leeds Members who bought a ticket for five or more games in total across the 2023/24 season. The tracker data includes all home league, home cup, away league and away cup fixtures in the season but excludes the play-off semi-finals.
A five category pricing scheme is in place for the final at Wembley with adult tickets ranging from £37 to £105. Concessions - for supporters aged 65 and over as well as children aged 16 and under - start at £18.50 and go up to £52.50. Tickets will only be available online via the Leeds United official ticketing website and will not be on sale in person at the Elland Road ticket office or over the phone.
Leeds have also confirmed that official coach travel will be provided in association with Fourway Coaches and will be available to book online via the club's official ticketing site. Adult coach tickets are priced at £60 and concessions at £53. Coaches will start to depart from Lowfields Road from 8am on a ‘fill and go’ basis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.