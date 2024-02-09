Daniel Farke's men were scheduled to train at Thorp Arch on Friday afternoon, 24 hours before taking on the Millers at Elland Road in the Championship. Of the players currently out injured, including Pascal Struijk [groin], Daniel James [groin], Karl Darlow [dislocated thumb] and Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], only Shackleton has any real hope of a comeback this weekend. The versatile home-grown talent has been ill this week and did not travel for the FA Cup win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

"Jamie Shackleton has not trained with us yet, we have a session this afternoon, we'll try to bring him back on the pitch and see how his body reacts," said Farke.

"Selecting the matchday squad is not difficult - all the players who are fit and available are in the squad. When players grab their chance it helps us, we definitely need all the players. If you have a look at the [upcoming] fixture list and what happens around the cup it's a bit crazy."

But James, one of the side's leading goalscorers, and Struijk, who has captained the team on numerous occasions and formed an important partnership with Ethan Ampadu, are not yet ready to be considered for selection. And Darlow could yet be three or four weeks on the sidelines.