Leeds United now turn attention to Bristol City on Friday night after a transfer deadline day that proved to be eventful in some ways and distinctly uneventful in others. The Whites attempted to land a centre-back but their efforts came up short, leading them to add a full-back on loan in Connor Roberts.

Daniel Farke's squad is now locked in for the rest of the season, and the automatic promotion race truly begins now with less than four months remaining. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Benson bid

Leeds are said to have attempted to sign Burnley man Manuel Benson in the final hours of the window, but they ultimately came up short. Benson was linked with the Whites during multiple points in January, and Alan Nixon says they did indeed try to land the winger, with Middlesbrough also bidding.

But Benson decided to stay and fight for his place at Turf Moor, leading to Leeds deciding against signing a winger. Though, they did still manage to wrap up some business with Burnley in the form of loan signing Roberts.

Roberts 'hints'

The Whites do not have an obligation to buy Roberts after his loan deal expires at the end of the season, but they may well be able to land the Welshman on a good deal in any case.