Scott Summers, from Crossgates, was diagnosed with stage five bilateral Nephroblastoma (aka Wilms Tumour) a rare childhood cancer back in late 2016.

His parents Sam and Scott said the news 'turned their world upside down' - with Scott bravely commencing chemotherapy just days after their wedding.

Scott's tumours were removed in a nine hour operation along with one of his kidneys and part of his remaining kidney.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott was given the VIP treatment at Elland Road

Sam said chemotherapy was 'gruelling' for Scott and very difficult for his sister Alara - who is one year older - to cope with.

Scott was left confined to a wheel chair and medical buggy throughout treatment.

His chemotherapy ended in 2018 but celebrations were subdued after the family learnt he had two lifelong illnesses that produce cancerous cells - with surgeons warning of a relapse.

Scott suffers from Beckwidth Widemann Syndrome and Hemihypertrophy, two overgrowth genetic syndromes that means he has to have an extended tumour surveillance period due to the increased risk of relapse.

Scott was given the VIP treatment at Elland Road

He has a curved spine, one leg longer than the other and also has hypermobility in his joints.

Despite all of the setbacks, proud mum Sam said Scott has 'defied all the odds' to learn to walk again and has since grown a passion for football and watching Leeds United with his dad.

Global technology giant and Official Sponsor of Leeds United, Hisense, invited brave Scott Summers, 7, to watch his favourite team take on Liverpool on Sunday at Elland Road - his first time ever at the stadium.

Young Scott, also got the opportunity to meet Leeds United Legends, John Newsome, Paul Reaney and Bobby Davison whilst in the hospitality box.

His dad told the YEP he "loved" the day and thanked the sponsors for the opportunity.

Hisense recently commissioned the ‘United at Home’ mural to welcome fans back to the ground.

The mural, found on the corner of Wesley Street and Hoxton Mount, was in honour of welcoming fans back to Elland Road for the first time since March 2020.

Hisense have also launched a range of new Laser TVs for Leeds United fans to enjoy the football up to 100" in size.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK said: “We’re going into our second season as a sponsor of this great club, and it is fantastic to be able to help give back to inspirational people such as Scott and help him live out his dream.

“We are also keen to do our bit in making sure the welcome back to Elland Road is as special for the fans as possible and celebrate being United at Home at Elland Road.”