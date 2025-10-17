Leeds United's newest ambassador says football should not take its community obligations for granted.

Lucas Radebe made 260 appearances for the Whites after moving from his native South Africa, playing 197 times in the Premier League across nine seasons.

The 56-year-old was introduced to the Elland Road crowd as an official club ambassador at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and a few days later joined Gabriel Gudmundsson and Joel Piroe on a school visit with the Leeds United Foundation.

Lady Elizabeth Hastings Primary School in Wetherby welcomed the Leeds legend and current squad members as part of the Premier League Primary Stars initiative. They listened to kids reciting anti-racism poetry and answered questions about their lives and careers.

Radebe got there early and was already ensconced in a classroom engaging with pupils and staff, when Gudmundsson and Piroe arrived along with club staff and the media.

He's relishing the role he's been given. "It means the world," he told the YEP. "I mean for me it's an honor, you know. Having been at the club, and played for the club, and to now serve them in this way, getting closer, working closer with the club, with the different programs and the foundation, it's absolutely brilliant."

Radebe sees giving back to the community as football's chance to say thank you for the support of the fans.

"I think we might take this for granted, because as footballers we always seem to be a bit greedy," he said. "But I think most of us as well, we do care about our communities, about our kids, and we do understand and appreciate the fans. And I think once we get the opportunity like this, that's when we can show the care, the love that we've had and as well, the opportunity to say thank you for the support for all these years. It's absolutely great for us to be able to do this kind of thing."

Leeds' games against Burnley and West Ham United fall within the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign, when all the division's clubs will reiterate their commitment to tackling discrimination.

The Lady Elizabeth Hastings students took part in a country-wide poetry competition, along the theme of 'Greatness Comes From Everywhere.'

"They were surprising, especially some of them," said Radebe, who fought to highlight racism during his career and has continued to do so since. "It's a great lesson and one thing I think the kids should learn, especially at schools. Racism is a big part of the game and not only just football but in our communities. Those poems were really inspirational."