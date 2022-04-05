Leeds United loving six-year-old gets birthday surprise as Kalvin Phillips turns up at door for kick about

Oakley Robson, from Wortley, loves supporting the team and is often kitted out in Leeds United gear.

His mum Genna Caudwell, 36, organised a special birthday treat for Oakley through a family member who knew Kalvin Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips with Oakley

To Oakley's astonishment, he went to the door on the morning of his birthday - only for Phillips to pop around the corner.

Despite "being shy" at first, Oakley soon came round to the idea of having a kick about with his favourite Leeds United player and the two shared time playing football.

Speaking to the YEP, his mum Genna said Oakley "can't stop talking" about the moment Phillips turned up.

She said: "I asked Kalvin's best friend who is my brother in law to ask him to come surprise him for his sixth birthday.

"Oakley was shy to start with but once Kalvin had a kick around with a ball with him he came round.

"He loved him being here and does not stop talking about it."

The video has gone viral across social media with Leeds United fans praising the star.

One said: "Absolutely love this. Wish he would turn up for my birthday!"

The moment Kalvin Phillips turned up at the door