A Leeds United youngster has been left beaming by signing his first professional deal.

Young defender Louie Dudley has saluted the impact of Leeds United’s coaching staff with an attacking declaration of intent on signing his first pro Whites deal.

Home-grown full-back Dudley has started all six league games for United’s under-21s so far this season and the 17-year-old has now put pen to paper on his first professional deal.

Upon penning terms on a two-year contract, the teenager has hailed the club’s coaching staff for developing his game which he says now has an added attacking dimension to it.

The young defender already has a goal and assist to his name from the first six games of the new league season, the full-back saying he and his young teammates are learning game by game and delighted at signing his first pro deal.

“Now I am more attacking and using my pace more”

“I think from where I was to where I am now, playing through the ups and downs, I think I have developed as a player,” said the young defender to Leeds United’s official website.

“The coaching has helped me, little things on my defending, and now I am more attacking and using my pace more as an advantage.

“I love tackling, love defending and helping the team attacking, getting balls in the box but stopping balls coming in our box too.

“Playing in the U21s has helped me grow and get into the level they are at. It is a big adaptation physically and players are more intelligent.

“We have started well, won a lot of the games and shown a good maturity in the men’s games as well. We are just learning game by game.”