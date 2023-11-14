Leeds United lose highly-rated coach to League One club as fresh Wilfried Gnonto transfer claim made
All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they head into the international break.
Leeds United are now on break due to the last round of international fixtures of the calendar year. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, going into the break on the back of three straight wins, culminating in a home win over Plymouth Argyle last time out.
Daniel Farke's men have begun to eat away at the gap between themselves and the top two, and the aim will be to close in further when they do return. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Skubala moves on
Leeds have lost highly-rated coach Michael Skubala to League One club Lincoln City, who confirmed his appointment as head coach on Monday night.
Skubala served as Leeds' under-21s coach, but he has also held other positions, spending time as the club's assistant manager last season, while he also stepped up to be interim manager for a short term after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. He now takes over Lincoln City, who are ninth in League One.
Gnonto claim
Wilfried Gnonto has been a 'model professional' since his apology to Farke in the summer over demanding a transfer. That's according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport: "If he's not playing at the end of the season, then a full season will have passed and then Leeds might be a little bit less reluctant to let him go because the dynamic and the situation will have changed a little bit.
"So, I think it will all be clarified in the summer. But this idea that he's unhappy again, this idea that he's throwing his toys out of the pram, this idea that he's pushing again to move away, because he hasn't had game time as much as he would have liked in recent weeks is all incorrect to my understanding. Since the apology to Daniel Farke, I've been told that in [Wilfried] Gnonto has been a model professional and relishes the challenge of breaking back into that starting 11.”