Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now on break due to the last round of international fixtures of the calendar year. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, going into the break on the back of three straight wins, culminating in a home win over Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Daniel Farke's men have begun to eat away at the gap between themselves and the top two, and the aim will be to close in further when they do return. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Skubala moves on

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have lost highly-rated coach Michael Skubala to League One club Lincoln City, who confirmed his appointment as head coach on Monday night.

Skubala served as Leeds' under-21s coach, but he has also held other positions, spending time as the club's assistant manager last season, while he also stepped up to be interim manager for a short term after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. He now takes over Lincoln City, who are ninth in League One.

Gnonto claim

Wilfried Gnonto has been a 'model professional' since his apology to Farke in the summer over demanding a transfer. That's according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport: "If he's not playing at the end of the season, then a full season will have passed and then Leeds might be a little bit less reluctant to let him go because the dynamic and the situation will have changed a little bit.