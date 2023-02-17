News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United local boy signs first professional contract after U21s breakthrough

Leeds United have announced the signing of 18-year-old Cian Coleman to a first professional contract this week

By Joe Donnohue
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Irish youth international Coleman has broken through as an option for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 side this season, appearing on a number of occasions in Premier League 2 and the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Pudsey-born midfielder has signed terms with Leeds until the summer of 2025 and will continue between the Under-18 group and Skubala’s Under-21s, currently in the care of assistant Michal Pujdak whilst Skubala leads the first-team.

A statement released by Leeds on Friday evening read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Cian Coleman has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, running until the summer of 2025.

Cian Coleman signs his first professional deal at Leeds United

“He will now be looking to step up to Under-21s football on a regular basis over the coming seasons.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Cian on signing his first professional deal.”

Coleman’s first professional deal follows news that fellow Under-18 Ronnie McGrath has also signed professional terms with the club, penning a contract which expires in the summer of 2025.

