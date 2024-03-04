Leeds United loanee's significant injury fears after leaving field in tears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen could be set for a spell on the sidelines after leaving the pitch in tears over the weekend. Kristensen has been on loan at Roma for the entirety of the season so far and has been a key man under Daniele De Rossi as the Serie A club climb the table and look to secure European football for next season.

However, it seems he could be facing up to the possibility of missing a chunk of the season after picking up a thigh injury in the 4-1 win over Monza on Saturday. Kristensen started the game at right-back but injured himself while fouling Andrea Carboni in the 25th minute and after receiving a yellow card, to add insult to injury, he was forced to leave the field.

The Leeds man was visibly upset as he made his way to the Roma dugout and needed to be consoled by Renato Sanches. According to Corriere dello Sport, Kristensen will undergo a scan before the full extent of his left thigh issue can be understood and a prognosis given.

The Dane will be hoping for good news but the suggestion is that Roma could be fearing a lay-off. Kristensen has impressed in the Italian capital over the last few months, despite being overlooked for the club's Europa League squad, and he will be keen to play some part as De Rossi attempts to lead Roma into the Serie A's top four.

The injury comes with Diego Llorente, another Leeds loanee, yet to make his full return to action after being hospitalised last month with a head injury. The defender picked up the head knock during the club's Europa League clash with Feyenoord on February 22 and needed to undergo treatment at a hospital.