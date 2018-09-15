Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi grabs debut goal in Germany

Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi made his first start for Bundesliga 2 side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on Saturday and capped off his performance with a goal in a 4-1 victory.

The Japanese international made his first start for his loan club and notched the third on the hour mark in the rout over Holstein Kiel.

Ideguchi joined the Whites in January from J. League side Gamba Osaka and immediately made the switch to Cultural Leonesa on a six month loan deal in an attempt to adjust to life in Europe.

Following his return to Leeds Marcelo Bielsa handed the 22-year-old his chance in pre-season as he made his first start for the club against York City but he failed to break into the Argentine's final first-team squad at Elland Road with the 63-year-old stating he wasn't an option he would consider this season.

Ideguchi will now prepare to face Heidenheim before taking on Hamburg and former Whites loanee Pierre-Michel Lasogga who also had a Saturday to remember as he notched a nine minute hat-trick in a 3-2 victory to take his tally to five goals in just four games.