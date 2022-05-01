Drameh only joined the Bluebirds on loan for the rest of the season on January 12 but the 20-year-old was named both the club's player of the year and young player of the year at Saturday evening's end-of-season awards night.

Drameh has started all 21 league games for Championship side Cardiff since his arrival and the defender has weighed in with three assists.

The defender has been an ever-present in the league aside from coming off with 12 minutes left of January's debut at home to Blackburn Rovers and at the half-time interval of this month's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

AWARDS DOUBLE: For Leeds United's Cody Drameh, left, at loan club Cardiff City's end-of-season awards ceremony. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).