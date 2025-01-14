Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Everton boss David Moyes has told his squad, which features Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison, they ‘better turn up’ during the second half of the Premier League season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moyes returned to Goodison Park last week following the sacking of Sean Dyche and has laid down the law for his struggling Toffees.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League table but just one point above the relegation zone at the halfway point of the season. While the Merseyside club have a game in hand on each of their positional rivals, Everton are on a run of one league win from their last 11 matches. In particular, the Toffees have had significant difficulty hitting the back of the net, scoring 15 times in 19 outings this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paraphrasing a message to the squad ahead of his second managerial debut at Goodison Park, Moyes, quoted by The Telegraph, said: “‘I’m not coming here to manage a team at bottom of the league.’

“‘I’m coming to manage a team that’s going to be fighting and challenging. We might not be in a good position at the moment but you players had better turn up.’”

Harrison has drawn a blank in each of his 17 Premier League appearances this term, failing to register a goal or assist during his second consecutive season on loan with Everton. It falls short of his three goals and three assists in 29 outings last term, as well as the years he spent in the top flight with Leeds.

Moyes will cut his teeth in royal blue for the first time during his second stint on Wednesday evening as Everton welcome Aston Villa. Whether Harrison, who was an unused substitute in Dyche’s final match versus AFC Bournemouth, has a part to play for the new boss remains to be seen, although it is certain he will not be returning to Elland Road this month.