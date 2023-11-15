Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson will be playing under a different coach next time he takes to the field for Bundesliga loan club Union Berlin after the German side parted company with long-time boss Urs Fischer.

The Berlin side confirmed Fischer's departure on Thursday, November 15 following an incredible series of results, losing 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Aaronson's loan spell has not gone according to plan so far and has started in just five of his 14 appearances for Union. With a new coach set to be installed, the American will now have the opportunity to start afresh with a clean slate in a bid to work his way back into the starting line-up on a regular basis.

Fischer had been with Union since 2018, winning promotion to Germany's top flight for the first time in the club's history before qualifying for this season's UEFA Champions League - also a first for the team. However, results have been hard to come by this year and the side has suffered as a result, experiencing a 12-game losing streak before the recent 1-1 draw with Napoli.

The final straw for Fischer's time at Stadion An der Alten Försterei proved to be a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. Aaronson was a second half substitute in the game, as he has been in nine other appearances for Union this season.

Union's U19 coach Marco Grote will take charge of the team until further notice and be supported by assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta until a more permanent appointment is made.