The Whites striker has had more than his fair share of injuries during his time at Elland Road and has been unable to stay fit for a prolonged period while out on loan in the Championship. Roberts has started just 14 of the R’s 35 second tier games, making a further four appearances from the bench.

An earlier calf injury cost him eight games along with a place in the Wales World Cup squad and now his hopes of an imminent return from his latest issue, which has cost him six fixtures to date, have been dashed.

Posting on Instagram he told supporters: “So last week I received news that my injury was not as close to healing as first expected. This was incredibly frustrating and upsetting as I worked so hard to come back and be the best version of myself to help the team, but however now with this setback the time being on the sidelines has increased and as a footballer this is the most low and depressing times you can have.

"I will continue to walk by faith and work just as hard to hopefully be back out there soon. It’s clear that we have been through a rough time recently but I have confidence in knowing that the lads are working hard on the training pitch to change this around and they will. Thank you to all the QPR fans for your continued support and patience it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Roberts, who has scored four goals in 20 appearances this season in all competitions, is now working under his third QPR manager of the season, having been signed by Michael Beale, who then moved north of the border to take over Glasgow Rangers. Beale’s replacement Neil Critchley was sacked after just over two months in the job and 12 games in charge, with Gareth Ainsworth leaving Wycombe Wanderers for a move to Loftus Road. QPR currently sit 20th in the Championship table after a 13-game winless streak and have lost their last five on the bounce.

There is an agreement in place for QPR to make Roberts’ move permanent at the end of the season, although it has been reported that the loan club did look to reassess that situation in January given Roberts’ injury record.