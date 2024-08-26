Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United loanee Jaidon Anthony is set to join Championship rivals Burnley on an initial loan deal which will become permanent for £10 million, according to reports.

The AFC Bournemouth winger is expected to join Scott Parker’s Burnley in a £10 million transfer, according to talkSPORT, despite Leeds retaining an admiration for the player this summer.

Anthony was on the bench for the Cherries last weekend as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United in the Premier League but is deemed surplus to requirements by boss Andoni Iraola.

The wide attacker spent last season on loan at Elland Road but found himself behind Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Dan James in the pecking order which caused his minutes to be limited.

Leeds have retained Gnonto and James, whilst replacing Summerville with explosive Almería winger Largie Ramazani in a deal which could rise to £10 million. United have also made a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon on a season-long loan which would further saturate Leeds’ wide options if it is concluded in the coming days.

Anthony worked under new Clarets boss Parker during his time on the south coast and will join up with the ex-midfielder at Turf Moor as Burnley seek to return to the top flight.

Parker has previous promotions with Bournemouth and Fulham on his CV, with Anthony a part of the Cherries’ squad which went up a couple of seasons ago.

Burnley have begun the season in good form, recording convincing victories over Cardiff City and Luton Town before last weekend’s defeat to Sunderland. The Clarets currently sit one point above Leeds in the Championship table and will visit Elland Road on September 14.