Rasmus Kristensen believes he has left his early season struggles with Roma behind him as he continues to play a key role under Jose Mourinho. The Leeds United loanee picked up huge amounts of criticism at the start of the campaign after failing to impress in his first few Serie A appearances.

The Dane was replaced at half-time in just his second outing for the club after failing to make a positive impression before being dropped for the next game by Mourinho. Such form damaged his international career after missing out on September's initial Denmark squad before being called up as a replacement. His early season form ensured he was excluded from Roma's squad for the Europa League, too.

However, the right-back has won his place back in the Roma starting line-up and he seems to have found his feet in the side alongside his Leeds teammate Diego Llorente, whose form has seen him linked with Paris Saint-Germain of late. Kristensen has started the club's last five Serie A games and he was asked to play as a centre-back earlier this week as Roma took on local rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

Kristensen, then, is pleased with where he finds himself at present as he looks to rebuild his reputation after a difficult first year with Leeds last season.

"It's part of the game, it takes time to settle into a different context," he told Sport Mediaset. "Now I feel I'm fully inserted in Serie A and in that that the coach asks. I do my best to speed up the adaptation and what matters is to give my best in whatever role Mourinho chooses."