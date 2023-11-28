Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, who each exercised clauses in their contracts to facilitate loan moves to European clubs in the summer, are due in court in December and January respectively. Kristensen, 26, is on loan at Italian Serie A side Roma and has started six of their 13 league games so far this season, while 23-year-old Brenden Aaronson is spending the season on loan to Bundesliga club Union Berlin in Germany. The 38-times capped US Men’s National Team player has made just four Bundesliga starts for the side sitting 17th in the table, and one Champions League start, since the campaign began. He recently told The Athletic that he could still see a future for himself at Leeds United. The pair were previously both team-mates at RB Salzburg in Austria and arrived as new signings in the summer of 2022.