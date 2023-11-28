Leeds United loanee pair due for Yorkshire court appearances one month apart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, who each exercised clauses in their contracts to facilitate loan moves to European clubs in the summer, are due in court in December and January respectively. Kristensen, 26, is on loan at Italian Serie A side Roma and has started six of their 13 league games so far this season, while 23-year-old Brenden Aaronson is spending the season on loan to Bundesliga club Union Berlin in Germany. The 38-times capped US Men’s National Team player has made just four Bundesliga starts for the side sitting 17th in the table, and one Champions League start, since the campaign began. He recently told The Athletic that he could still see a future for himself at Leeds United. The pair were previously both team-mates at RB Salzburg in Austria and arrived as new signings in the summer of 2022.
Kristensen's case, for an alleged speeding offence on the A6040 Knaresborough Road on February 19 2023, is listed for December 5 at Harrogate Magistrates court when a disqualification will be considered. Aaronson's case, due in Harrogate Magistrates court on January 3, involves two offences and disqualification will also be considered. The first offence is for allegedly exceeding 30mph on March 12 of this year and the second is for allegedly failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so, on August 9 2023.
In October their Leeds United team-mate Ian Poveda was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work by a court after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified. Poveda was handed a six-month driving ban and a community order for 140 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs, but avoided a fine.