Leeds United loanee nightmare as reckless moment sees player dismissed
Loaned out Leeds United man Sam Greenwood has paid the price for a rash moment with a dismissal.
Greenwood is on a season-long loan at Preston North End and the 22-year-old was given his latest start by new boss Paul Heckingbottom in Sunday lunchtime’s Lancashire derby against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers.
Greenwood, though, saw his afternoon cut short as he was shown a straight red card just before the interval after lunging into a rash challenge from behind on Blackburn’s former Leeds loanee Lewis Baker.
Referee Matt Donohue then took his time as the challenge was followed by pushing and shoving before eventually calling over Greenwood and brandishing a straight red card. The contest finished goalless at the break.
