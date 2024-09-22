Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rash moment has seen a Leeds loanee dismissed.

Loaned out Leeds United man Sam Greenwood has paid the price for a rash moment with a dismissal.

Greenwood is on a season-long loan at Preston North End and the 22-year-old was given his latest start by new boss Paul Heckingbottom in Sunday lunchtime’s Lancashire derby against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenwood, though, saw his afternoon cut short as he was shown a straight red card just before the interval after lunging into a rash challenge from behind on Blackburn’s former Leeds loanee Lewis Baker.

Referee Matt Donohue then took his time as the challenge was followed by pushing and shoving before eventually calling over Greenwood and brandishing a straight red card. The contest finished goalless at the break.