Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips (R) with Leif Davis (L). Pic: Getty

The 21-year-old has joined the Cherries on a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Davis has moved to the south coast in a bid to find regular first team football after being an important squad member for Marcelo Bielsa in recent times.

The full-back joined the Elland Road ranks as an academy acquisition in 2018 from then League Two outfit Morecambe but has struggled for consistent game time above development level.

Davis helped the club to two academy titles - the Professional Development League and Premier League Two Division Two - and made 15 appearances in total for the Whites at first team level.

He is now aiming to kick start his senior career in the Championship and says fellow Whites player Phillips was a decisive figure in helping him choose Scott Parker's side this summer.

“He [Kalvin Phillips] helped me out a lot,” Davis said after signing terms with the Cherries.

"He wants me to get back to playing football again and enjoying football and he said he’d spoken to Lewis [Cook].

“Lewis said to Kalvin that I’d love it down here and that he’d look after me. As soon as Kalvin told me that, I couldn’t wait to get down.”

Davis is hoping he can now recreate his success from United's promotion to the Premier League over a year ago with Bournemouth.

Although he wasn't a central figure in the Whites return to the top flight he still enjoyed the role he played in West Yorkshire.

“It was one of the best years of my life even though I didn’t play," Davis continued. "Just being around the atmosphere of being promoted was amazing and hopefully we can do that this year.”

“I'm absolutely delighted, when I got told the club was interested I spoke to my agent and said I'd be more than happy to come down.