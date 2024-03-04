Leeds United loanee Joe Rodon discusses desire for Elland Road stay, transfer hope and 'journey' so far
The Tottenham Hotspur defender has made himself one of the first names on Daniel Farke's teamsheet this season, beating the likes of club captain Liam Cooper and up-and-coming England youth international Charlie Cresswell to become first choice in the centre of defence.
Rodon's Elland Road deal expires at the end of the season, although there appears to be a willingness from both player and club to make his stay a little more permanent once all is said and done in 2023/24.
Speaking to Welsh language channel Sgorio alongside his international teammates, Rodon discussed the 'journey' they have each been on, leading to their arrival at Elland Road where the Whites currently boast the best defensive record in the Championship headed into the home straight with automatic promotion still very much on the cards.
"Playing of course, it's what everyone wants but all of us together, I think it would be really nice journey if we did get there [Premier League]," Rodon said. "With the journeys we've all been on, and now it's all led us to this moment, I just think it would be great for the collective and for all of us to be playing together in the Premier League."
Of course, Rodon will only be able to represent Leeds in the Premier League if United make a permanent move for him this summer, or if a second season-long loan deal can be agreed. Equally, Roberts' loan deal from Burnley will need to be made permanent, or extended, if Rodon is to get his wish and take to the field in the top flight alongside his trio of Welsh teammates.
"I think when the opportunity came up to be part of something even bigger than just getting promoted at the end of the season, to do it with these boys," Roberts said. "Hopefully we're standing on Elland Road with a Welsh flag and we've got some medals round our necks. That is the end goal."