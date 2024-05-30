Leeds United loanee issues message ahead of Premier League club return with play-offs admission
Jaidon Anthony has issued a Leeds United message upon the end of his Bournemouth loan, with special Whites praise but a play-off final admission.
Winger Anthony joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day last September as part of the deal that saw Luis Sinisterra head the other way.
Anthony went on to make 38 appearances for the Whites, just two of them league starts, as part of what the winger says has been the toughest year of his life following the passing of his mother.
Anthony was brought on in the 74th minute of Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton as Leeds tried unsuccessfully to fight back from Adam Armstrong’s first half Saints strike which proved the only goal of the game.
Taking to his Instagram story, Anthony wrote: “An honour to wear this shirt. No secret this has been the toughest year of my life but your support has got me through. Not the end any of us wanted but I’ve met some amazing people and created some special memories playing for this club. Thank you Leeds fans, you are something special.”
