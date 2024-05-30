Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds loanee has issued a farewell Whites message.

Jaidon Anthony has issued a Leeds United message upon the end of his Bournemouth loan, with special Whites praise but a play-off final admission.

Winger Anthony joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Bournemouth on transfer deadline day last September as part of the deal that saw Luis Sinisterra head the other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony went on to make 38 appearances for the Whites, just two of them league starts, as part of what the winger says has been the toughest year of his life following the passing of his mother.

Anthony was brought on in the 74th minute of Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton as Leeds tried unsuccessfully to fight back from Adam Armstrong’s first half Saints strike which proved the only goal of the game.