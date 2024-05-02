Leeds United loanee in race against time to play key role in pivotal relegation clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda stands a chance of being fit enough to play a key role for Sheffield Wednesday in their battle against the drop. The winger, who is expected to leave Elland Road permanently this summer when his contract with the club expires, has underlined his talent since joining the Owls in the January transfer window.

His creative performances have been key to helping push Danny Rohl's side to the brink of safety after spending almost the entire campaign sitting inside the Championship's relegation zone. However, he has missed five of the club's last seven games with a troublesome muscle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday's results haven't suffered in that time, with Rohl's side approaching the final fixture of the Championship season on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, culminating in last weekend’s dominant victory over play-off chasers West Brom. However, Poveda returning would certainly give them the boost they need to get over the survival line on the final day of the season against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Colombian has returned to partial training in the build-up to this weekend's clash in the north east and while Rohl hasn't declared him fit to play, he hasn't ruled him out either.

"Today he was also part of the training and some exercises," Rohl said. "Let’s have a look if it makes any sense. I spoke with hum during the week, to get a feeling. I think it’s a final decision for everybody together. I think it’s important. It makes no sense to take a risk – if there is a risk then I will protect them. I have to protect them because, again, an injury in this part of your body, then it’s not helpful for the summer and for the new season. We have to decide this tomorrow. At the moment, he’s just part of the training. He looks better. It’s good to see him back on the grass and this is what he is working for. But all in all, I will decide this tomorrow after the last training and then we will see.”

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

Wednesday currently sit 20th in the Championship but they know they need just one point at Sunderland to secure another season of second tier football and stave off the challenge of Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle beneath them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad