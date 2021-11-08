The Whites winger has struggled to make a lasting impact in the Championship since securing a summer season-long loan move to Ewood Park in a bid to pick up regular first team minutes.

The 21-year-old had been limited to just six appearances - including only two starts - ahead of Saturday's hosting of Sheffield United in Lancashire.

Head coach Tony Mowbray, though, called on the Leeds man from the start in league action following a damaging 7-0 midweek defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Rovers responded among the wholesale changes to the line-up as Poveda provided an assist for Ben Brereton Diaz before finding the back of the net himself in a 3-1 win.

Poveda, who had recorded just one assist all season ahead of the game, cut a relieved figure post-match after finally making his presence felt.

“It was a very special day for me, very emotional," the 21-year-old attacker reflected, having been handed the man-of-the-match award.

“To score, assist and get man of the match, it’s a moment that I dreamed of the night before, thankfully it came true.

Leeds United's Ian Poveda is on loan at Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Getty

“The team was outstanding against a great side. The lads did amazing to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Fulham.

"We stuck at it, the manager had faith in us and was driving us on."

Asked about his assist and goal, he added: "I saw Bezza [Brereton Diaz] dribbling with the ball, my calves were feeling tight, but I knew I had to get around him and be an option.

“Shooting low and hard, the ‘keeper parried it and I managed to slot the rebound in. There were crazy scenes after that and it was great for our amazing fans as well.