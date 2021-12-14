The 21-year-old was stretchered off during Rovers' 1-1 draw with Bristol City last month.

It was a major blow for the young player, who had just reclaimed a starting place in Tony Mowbray' s side after a fitful start to his season-long loan at Ewood Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poveda underwent surgery after it was found he suffered a fractured fibula and damage to his ankle ligament.

Now, the attacker has returned to his parent club to undergo rehabilitation.

Poveda shared a video of himself in his Leeds United kit, using a resistance band to flex the toes on his injured leg, with the message 'at least I can do something now', on his Instagram account on Monday.

Last week, Blackburn boss Mowbray shared that it's possible Poveda has made his last appearance in a Rovers shirt.

Leeds United's Ian Poveda. Pic: James Hardisty.

“Steve (Wagott, Blackburn Rovers Chief Executive) has taken that over with their Director of Football because it’s a contractual situation,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.“I’ve spoken to the boy and his first words to me that he was going to get back as quickly as he could and get back on the pitch.

“Whether that’s this season is another question, but the contract will be the contract.

“I’m not privy to the exact wording of that contract and whether there was a break clause in January or whether there wasn’t.

“He’s going to do his rehab at Leeds and there’s a chance he won’t play again this season.

Ian Poveda on the ball for Leeds United at Cardiff City. Pic: Simon Davies.

“If we still have to pay our contribution of his salary then we’ll have to pay it.

“It doesn’t really affect our loans because you can have as many as you want, you can only put five in the squad.

“It doesn’t affect us that much other than the budget we might have to spend on January and whether we’re still paying his contribution.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.