Brenden Aaronson has been added to this month's United States squad to compete in the Concacaf Nations League finals. The Leeds United loanee was initially overlooked by head coach Gregg Berhalter last week as he continues to struggle to find form with Union Berlin.

However, the withdrawals of Luca de la Torre and Josh Sargent have opened the door for Aaronson to return to the international fold with the changes to the squad being announced on Sunday evening. As such, Aaronson will travel from Germany to Dallas this week in order to be involved in the Stars and Stripes' pursuit of Nations League gold.

Berhalter's side are due to meet Jamaica in the semi-finals of the competition on Thursday, with the winner set to take on either Mexico or Panama in the final. As such, Aaronson has the chance to get his hands on more international silverware after being part of the US team that won the Nations League last summer.

It's a big year for the USA with the Copa America rapidly approaching on the horizon this summer. The States are hosting the competition and Aaronson will no doubt be keen to be involved as they compete alongside the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay.

The USA will travel to France later in the year to compete in the 2024 summer Olympics and the 23-year-old is young enough to be involved in that competition, too. Aaronson will be keen to make his mark over the next week or so, then, and perhaps build up some form that he could take back to Union for the remainder of the season.

Speaking after his initial snub by Berhalter, Aaronson told Get Football: “It’s been difficult getting dropped from the US team, it’s been the toughest year of my life.

“Going from relegation with Leeds and then not playing as much here. It has been mentally a battle all the time with yourself, staying confident, working on this and that.