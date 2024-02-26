Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The on-loan Whites man recorded his first assist in professional club football, setting up striker Ryan Hardie for Plymouth's second goal at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gyabi played through the No. 9 in transition who doubled the Pilgrims' advantage over Michael Carrick's outfit during the first half.

Ian Foster's side next host Ipswich Town at Home Park this coming weekend, in what could be a consequential fixture in the hunt for automatic promotion given the Tractor Boys are level on points with second-place Leeds. United are again in action before Ipswich, taking on Huddersfield Town at lunchtime which could see Daniel Farke's men move within three points of leaders Leicester City and three ahead of Ipswich, albeit temporarily.

Gyabi has received positive reviews since moving to the Devonshire club during the January transfer window to work under former England youth coach Foster, with whom he starred at the U20 World Cup in Argentina last year.

Last weekend, the 20-year-old was entrusted with a more advanced midfield role, allowing him to pick up his first assist in club football, creating four chances in total during the game. A repeat of this against Ipswich would go some way to helping Leeds achieve their primary goal of promotion come the end of the season.

“He has done it in a game a couple of times. I know what he’s capable of from the ten position. He’s a fantastic technician. he has got loads of energy,” Foster told reporters after the win at Middlesbrough.