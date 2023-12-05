AS Roma's on-loan defender Rasmus Kristensen has been handed a fresh boost to his hopes of securing a permanent transfer from Leeds United after a match-winning display against Sassuolo last weekend.

The Danish international has come in for praise from decorated coach Jose Mourinho, as well as the often difficult-to-convince Italian press. Kristensen clinched a late 2-1 away win for Roma, completing the comeback versus Sassuolo after Daniel Boloca's sending off for the home side and Paulo Dybala's equaliser from the penalty spot.

Kristensen's work-rate has been applauded by veteran boss Mourinho, who is said to consider the Dane a 'team player', with Corriere dello Sport (CdS) suggesting the Portuguese appears to like him as he 'speaks little and works a lot’.

The Leeds loanee has been in and out of the Roma team this season since securing a temporary transfer for the 2023/24 season, but remains contracted at Elland Road until 2027. His time in the Italian capital did not get off to an ideal start after Financial Fair Play constraints meant the new arrival was left out of Roma's UEFA Europa League squad list, robbing Kristensen of the chance to compete in Europe during the first half of the campaign.

CdS report that upon discovering this news, Kristensen 'didn’t pick up his phone and vent to his agent', but instead got his head down and began to work. It is also claimed the Danish international is learning Italian and studying tactics in his spare time to better acclimate to his new surroundings.