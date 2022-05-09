The pair have completed their loan stints with Cardiff City and Bournemouth respectively and make their way back to their parent club with silverware. In Drameh's case it was individual player awards as he picked up the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year prizes at the Bluebirds' end-of-season presentation, despite only joining them on January 12.

Drameh started every single Championship game for which he was available and played all but 57 minutes for Steve Morison's side as they finished 18th in the second tier.

As for Davis, there was less involvement but the season did yield a second promotion to the Premier League in three years as Bournemouth ended the campaign in second place in the Championship to go up automatically. The left-back featured a dozen times in league action, twice in the FA Cup and started the EFL Cup defeat by Norwich City.

Cherries boss Scott Parker was pleased with the 22-year-old's development over the season but admitted it was a struggle at times for Davis, who did not feature again after picking up an injury in March.

The duo are back at Thorp Arch to train with Leeds but will not be eligible to feature in the final three games of the Premier League campaign. If a loan player is recalled during the transfer window he becomes available but that is not the case with either Drameh or Davis. Leeds could have done with the right-back in particular for the remainder of their relegation fight, with Luke Ayling now suspended for three games after his first-half sending off at Arsenal and Stuart Dallas out for several months, at least, with a femoral fracture. Marsch has midfielder Jamie Shackleton as a possible replacement right-back and said on Sunday that he could use a centre-back there or play Raphinha as a wing-back.

Drameh and Davis will take part in training in order for Marsch to take a good look at them ahead of a summer of big decisions at Elland Road, regardless of the division the club will find itself in.

Speaking to WalesOnline Drameh reiterated the value of game time in his development as he seeks to carve out a career at the top level.

GOOD MOVE - Cody Drameh's Cardiff City loan spell yielded a pair of individual awards for the Leeds United youngster. Pic: Getty

"I think game time for me is really important," he said, having pushed for a January move against the wishes of Marcelo Bielsa and vindicated his decision with not only his level of involvement at Cardiff but his performances.

"You saw in January, if I'm not promised game time then I don't really want to be waiting around. As a player, everyone wants to play. If you're not in that mindset then I don't know why you're playing football. I want to play games, I'm very young but there are players in my age bracket who have already played 100 games. That's where I want to be.

"My options are very open. But I've got to see. I am contracted to Leeds and see what they are saying with me."