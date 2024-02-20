Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson has high hopes of playing a key role for Union Berlin over the final few months of the Bundesliga season. Aaronson has struggled to find traction in the German capital for much of the campaign with the American managing to start just five league games for the club he joined on loan last summer.

However, after 25 goalless appearances in all competitions for Union, he finally found a breakthrough on Saturday as he bagged the only goal in a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim. Aaronson was a 66th minute substitute in the game, but he made all the difference as he hit the back of the net on a counter in the 84th minute.

It was a goal that helped Union up to 13th in the table, their highest standing since October, and more importantly, the club are now nine points above the Bundesliga's relegation zone after struggling for much of the season. Aaronson, then, has high hopes of being able to build on his first goal involvement in Germany by nailing down a spot in the side and helping Union push for at least at top half finish over the remainder of the season.

“I had to be patient," Aaronson told Bild, via Sport Witness, after the goal. "But I kept working, went to the gym and practiced shooting after every training session.

“I don’t want that to sound cliché, but I’ve always played a lot. That’s why it was difficult to sit on the bench.

“I can create a lot of chances with my style of play, I want to build on that and hopefully contribute many more goals and assists."