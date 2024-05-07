Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brenden Aaronson is at risk of an unwanted double as his time with Union Berlin edges towards an end.

Following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League last season, Aaronson made the loan switch to Union, who were preparing to compete in the Champions League for the very first time. However, Union have struggled to find traction this time around with their Bundesliga form completely deserting them.

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

As such, with just two games remaining, the club sit one point above the Bundesliga's relegation play-off spot and Aaronson is facing up to the possibility of successive relegations as a player. That's a record no player wants on their CV and the American, who has bagged two goals in 36 appearances for the club will be determined to help prevent Union from slipping out of the German top tier.

Union appeared capable of claiming a top half finish a few weeks ago and sat 12th at the end of March. However, four losses have come in their last five games and the 4-3 loss to VfL Bochum on Sunday proved to be the final straw for the Union board, who made the decision to sack manager Nenad Bjelica after the game.

Bjelica had only been in charge since November after replacing Urs Fischer, but Marco Grote has now been given the reins until the end of the campaign on an interim basis. Grote will be tasked with keeping Union in the top flight, with must win games coming up against FC Koln, who are six points behind Union and appear to be on verge of relegation, and SC Freiburg.

"In the fight to stay in the Bundesliga, we need to draw on the strength of the entire club and, of course, that of our squad," said Union president Dirk Zingler. "We trust Marco Grote and his team to lead our players back to their highest levels of performance to make the remaining games until the end of the season a success."

Keep up to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. Should Union drop into the relegation play-off spot, they will be forced to play a two-legged play-off final against the side that finishes third in the German second tier. At present it seems as though that team will be Fortuna Dusseldorf, who find themselves four points behind the automatic promotion spots.

It's fair to say this season has not gone as planned for Aaronson, who had hoped to rediscover form in Germany after a difficult debut season with the Whites. His impact has been limited to say the least and while he still has three seasons left to run on his contract at Elland Road, he is now approaching what looks set to be an uncertain summer.